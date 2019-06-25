Tuesday marks 10 years since Michael Jackson's death

Tuesday marks ten years since the death of Michael Jackson.

On this day in 2009, the King of Pop died of a cardiac arrest from a lethal dose of Propofol.

His doctor was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter.

At a young age, Jackson and his brothers sang together in the Jackson Five. He later broke out as a solo artist, winning eight Grammy awards for his "Thriller" album.

Fans plan to gather at his former home, his grave and his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. One group plans to rally to declare Jackson's innocence of child molestation allegations.

Those remerged earlier this year through the documentary "Leaving Neverland."

