Tuesday marks the 12th anniversary of the mass shooting at Virginia Tech.

On April 16, 2007, 32 people died when Seung Hui Cho opened fire on the campus. The 23-year-old student later took his own life.

A wreath laying and moment of silence was scheduled for Tuesday morning.

A number of exhibits to honor the victims are open on campus and the annual remembrance blood drive will be held.

Governor Ralph Northam has ordered flags to fly at half-staff until sunset tonight.