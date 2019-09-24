Tuesday has a brief shot of summer, storms possible Tuesday night

Southwest breezes today send our highs up to around 80, making today seasonably warm. That wind will sometimes gust to 30 mph this afternoon. You'll also notice the mugginess gradually come up today. That will help fuel scattered showers and storms after dark. A few of those could be strong, but the higher threat of severe weather will be away from our region, near or west of I-35.

Overnight storms will be gone by daybreak Wednesday, and cooler and more comfortable air will return once again. We'll see highs in the middle 70s Wednesday and only around 70 Thursday.

Showers and storms become likely again Friday as an unsettled weather pattern takes over. Rain chances stay with us this weekend right into the first half of next week, although it's still uncertain when and where exactly these rounds will happen. Locally heavy rain will be something we're watching.