Truth North buys take and bake meals for essential workers at hospitals in Cedar Rapids

Some essential workers at hospitals in Cedar Rapids had a good meal Thursday night, thanks to Carlos O'Kellys and True North Companies.

The financial services company bought 600 take and bake meals for employees at Mercy Medical Center and Unity Point St. Luke's Hospital. True North says the workers are grateful for the donation.

Teri Gibson of Truth North said, "Families are really appreciative of this. They're working 10 hour days right now and sometimes more and just to be able to take that relief off of them to have a nice hot meal to feed their family when they get home."

True North also delivered meals to essential workers in Washington Wednesday.