Trumpet, partially made of bullets, honoring Parkland victims visits Cedar Rapids

A production of the musical “Oklahoma” will open Thursday night in Cedar Rapids, and it’ll feature a special guest that’s never been in Iowa until now.

Actors perform in a dress rehearsal of "Oklahoma!" at Coe College on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. (Mary Green/KCRG)

A black trumpet called the “Instrument of Hope” will play in an encore after the conclusion of the show, which is put on by the Revival Theatre Company.

Parts of the trumpet are made from real bullets, and the instrument was inspired by the work of Shine MSD, an organization of students and families from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

That organization aims to promote healing through the arts, a message they hope spreads as the trumpet travels around the country.

“It was last on Broadway in their production of ‘Oklahoma!’ so we found it fitting that it comes here as well in this production,” Brian Glick, Revival Theatre Company’s co-founder and artistic director, said. "There is a relevant theme in the show about mental illness and through violence and community and how we heal through that, and this instrument signifies that."

The Revival Theatre Company will put on its performances of “Oklahoma” on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Each performance will start at 7:30 p.m. on those days at the Sinclair Auditorium at Coe College.