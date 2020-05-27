Trump "will not allow" Twitter fact checks

President Donald Trump is accusing Twitter of violating his free speech and interfering in the 2020 election when it, in fact, checked his tweets.

And he says he won't allow that to happen.

For the first time on Tuesday, the social media site added a fact-check label on two of the president's tweets that falsely claimed mail-in ballots would lead to widespread voter fraud.

Beneath the tweets, there was a message that read, "get the facts about mail-in ballots."

It linked to a curated page with links and summaries of news articles debunking the assertions.

Twitter said the move was to provide "context" about Trump's remarks.

The platform has not commented on the President's recent accusations.