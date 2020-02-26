Trump to hold news conference on coronavirus US threat

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he’ll discuss the coronavirus threat at a White House news conference on Wednesday.

President Donald Trump points to a question during a news conference, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in New Delhi, India. He will hold a news conference Wednesday to address the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The session comes a day after he sought to minimize fears of the virus spreading widely across the U.S.

Trump says representatives from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will join him. Trump and members of his administration have been sending mixed signals about the virus.

While the CDC has warned the public to prepare for a coronavirus outbreak, Trump said Tuesday that the situation is “very well under control in our country.”

