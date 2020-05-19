Trump threatens to pull WHO funding, membership

President Donald Trump is threatening to permanently pull funding from the World Health Organization.

Trump says the organization needs to "commit to major substantive improvements in the next 30 days."

In a letter to the WHO Director General, the president says the organization's mishandling of the pandemic has been costly for the world.

Last month, Trump temporarily halted funding to the organization. At the time, he said the U.S. funds $400 million to the WHO each year, while China contributes $40 million.

Trump added that if the organization had done its job, COVID-19 would have been contained to China, where it originated.