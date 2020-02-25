Trump says 2 justices should sit out cases, but they decide

A month before the Supreme Court takes up cases over his tax returns and financial records, President Donald Trump has made the unusual suggestion that two liberal justices should not take part in those or any other cases involving him or his administration.

The remarks critical of Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor came during a news conference in India, where Trump was wrapping up a 36-hour visit.

They followed tweets in a similar vein.

Justices decide for themselves when to step aside from cases, and it is highly unlikely either justice would sit out cases involving Trump.

