Trump rails against Democratic rivals ahead of Iowa caucuses

President Donald Trump is lashing out at his top Democratic presidential rivals while taking his fight to the first-in-the-nation caucus state of Iowa and the crucial battleground state of Michigan.

With Democrats set to hold their nominating battle Monday, Trump slammed former Vice President Joe Biden for his small campaign crowds, mocked Bernie Sanders as "Crazy Bernie" and accused Pete Buttigieg of having an unpronounceable last name.

He also rehashed old grievances and digs at 2016 Democratic rival Hillary Clinton but said the current field of Democratic contenders offers him stiffer competition than the former secretary of state.