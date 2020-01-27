Trump officials and backers to flood Iowa on caucus day

FILE - In this May 13, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump gestures as he stands with Liberty University president, Jerry Falwell Jr., right, during commencement ceremonies at the school in Lynchburg, Va. Falwell Jr., said in an interview that he and President Donald Trump are in regular communication but described himself as “not a spiritual adviser, not a counselor. I’m just his friend.” (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
By  | 
Posted:

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump's reelection campaign is mustering governmental muscle as it tries to turn out Republican voters next month in early-voting Iowa.

With most of the attention focused on the battle for the Democratic nomination, Trump's campaign is announcing what it is calling an "unprecedented" surrogate operation. It will include more than 80 supporters fanning out across the state the day of its kickoff caucuses on Feb. 3.

Among them will be acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and much of Trump's Cabinet, as well as elected officials, Liberty University President  Jerry Falwell Jr. and the inventor of "My Pillow."

 