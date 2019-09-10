Trump fires national security adviser John Bolton

John Bolton, the National Security Advisor-designate of the United States., Photo Date: February 24, 2017 / Cropped Photo: Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0 / (MGN)
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump has fired national security adviser John Bolton.

Trump tweeted Tuesday that he told Bolton Monday night that his services were no longer needed at the White House. He says Bolton submitted his resignation on Tuesday morning.

Trump tweeted that he "disagreed strongly" with many of Bolton's suggestions, "as did others in the administration."

 