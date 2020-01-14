Trump campaign to fly banner over Des Moines ahead of Democratic debate

President Donald Trump's re-election campaign said it plans to fly an aerial advertising banner across Des Moines Tuesday ahead of the final Democratic debate.

The flyover will feature a massive banner reading “TRUMP FIGHTS FOR IOWA FARMERS!”

"As Democrats descend on Des Moines for yet another debate, Team Trump is warning voters the Democrats’ agenda would devastate Iowa's economy,” said Trump 2020 communications director Tim Murtaugh. “At the same time, Iowans can rest assured knowing President Trump continues to protect farmers and grow our already strong economy."

The banner will fly over Des Moines from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Campaign organizers said they also bought pages of the Des Moines Register Tuesday to provide counter-messaging ahead of the debate.

CNN will air the starting at 8 p.m. Tuesday.