Trump calls Fauci's advice on reopening schools "unacceptable"

President Donald Trump is publicly disagreeing with the nation's top infectious disease physician.

Dr. Anthony Fauci warned senators Tuesday that opening states too quickly could have dire consequences.

He said a COVID-19 vaccine is unlikely before the fall semester, and starting school without one could put lives at risk.

Fauci advised schools to exercise caution when reopening, and said some should not open at all.

Wednesday Trump declared schools should reopen and flat out denounced Fauci's position.

"I was surprised by his answer, actually because, you know, it's just, to me it's not an acceptable answer, especially when it comes to schools.," Trump said. "I think they should open the schools. Absolutely. I think they should. And it's had very little impact on young people. And I think that if you're an instructor, if you're a teacher or professor and you're over a certain age, like let's say 65, or maybe even if you want to be conservative 60, perhaps you want to stay out for a little while longer. But I think you should absolutely open the schools. Our country's gotta get back and it's got to get back as soon as possible."

Some schools including both of California's public university systems have said they will not fully reopen in the fall.

Fauci's comments have made him a target among some Trump allies. They are characterizing him as an unelected bureaucrat with undue influence.

Fauci has said his opinions are reached through evidence-based science and the president considers multiple other perspectives when making decisions.