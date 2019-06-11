Trump, Biden heading to Iowa Tuesday

President Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden are both heading to Iowa Tuesday.

In the western part of the state, the president has two stops.

The president's first stop is at an ethanol plant in Council Bluffs where experts say he is likely to discuss his support of a new E-15 gasoline rule for ethanol.

He’ll then attend the Republican Party of Iowa's “America First” Dinner in West Des Moines, starting at 5 p.m.

Biden has three community events on his schedule in the state on Tuesday. First, he will stop at the Bridge View Center in Ottumwa at 12:00 p.m.

He then heads to the Howe Student Activity Center at Iowa Wesleyan University in Mount Pleasant at 2:45 p.m. His last stop is in Davenport at the Mississippi Valley Fairground at 6:00 p.m.