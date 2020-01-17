Truck nearly strikes State Patrol trooper during winter storm

It was a close call for an Iowa State Patrol trooper Friday responding to a weather-related call along Interstate 80 in Western Iowa.

Video from a delivery truck in the ditch showed a vehicle going off the road and nearly striking two people, including a trooper who had responded to the scene during Friday's winter storm.

The out of control vehicle went into the ditch and struck the first vehicle. The trooper and another person were able to move out of the way in the seconds before the crash happened.

Officials said no one was seriously injured and cautioned drivers to slow down in the winter weather.