Truck crash along northbound Interstate 380 causes temporary closure

A single-vehicle accident on Wednesday evening caused part of a major interstate to be shut down temporarily, according to law enforcement officials and traffic cameras.

At around 6:47 p.m., the Linn County Sheriff's Office and other emergency responders received reports of a crash of a semi-trailer at the underpass below Emmons Street along northbound Interstate 380.

Deputies said that they do not believe anybody was injured in the crash.

Iowa Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed that crews were redirecting northbound traffic around the crash at the Collins Road NE exit.

Authorities have not determined a cause for the crash yet, but moderate to heavy rainfall was occurring in the area at the time of reports.