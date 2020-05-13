Truck crash along northbound Interstate 380 causes temporary closure

A semi-trailer is wedged under the Emmons Street overpass on northbound Interstate 380 in Hiawatha on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. (Stacy Wolrab/Viewer Photo)
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Wed 8:08 PM, May 13, 2020

HIAWATHA, Iowa (KCRG) - A single-vehicle accident on Wednesday evening caused part of a major interstate to be shut down temporarily, according to law enforcement officials and traffic cameras.

At around 6:47 p.m., the Linn County Sheriff's Office and other emergency responders received reports of a crash of a semi-trailer at the underpass below Emmons Street along northbound Interstate 380.

Deputies said that they do not believe anybody was injured in the crash.

Iowa Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed that crews were redirecting northbound traffic around the crash at the Collins Road NE exit.

Authorities have not determined a cause for the crash yet, but moderate to heavy rainfall was occurring in the area at the time of reports.

Emergency crews work to clear the scene of a semi-trailer crash underneath the Emmons Street overpass along northbound Interstate 380 on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. (Courtesy: Iowa Department of Transportation)
 