Buchanan County Sheriff's Deputies reported an accident in the 3200 block of 230th Street, southeast of Winthrop, on April 30.

Deputies said Shane Dumire, of Masonville, was driving a 1990 international truck eastbound on 230th Street when he lost control, entered the south ditch and the vehicle came to rest on its side.

Dumire sustained minor injuries and was taken to Regional Medical Center in Manchester. He was cited for Failure to Maintain Control.