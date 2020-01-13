Trial underway for woman accused of hitting, killing bicyclist in Central City

A trial for a woman accused of hitting and killing a bicyclist in Central City is now underway.

The first day of the trial and jury selection began Monday.

Melinda Lawrence is charged with 1st-degree murder in the Aug. 2018 death of Jeffery Scott.

Prosecutors said Lawrence was driving home when she spotted Jeffrey Scott. She reportedly followed Scott into the back parking lot of the Dollar General in Central City where she hit him.

Investigators say she did not call for help and left the scene with the cart that Scott was pulling pinned under her car.

A deputy stopped Lawrence a short distance from the scene after they noticed her car dragging something underneath. The deputy reported smelling alcohol coming from the car and asked her about the damage.

Later, witnesses called 911 to report finding Scott behind the Dollar General Store.