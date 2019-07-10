Trial underway for teen accused of beating Decorah man to death

A murder trial is underway for one of two teenagers accused of beating a man to death in northeast Iowa.

Jacob Seelinger is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 46-year-old David Hansen, of Decorah.

According to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, Seelinger's attorney says he's not responsible.

Deputies found Hansen with a bloody and swollen face on July 12 last year in the driveway of his home.

Adam Dalton's, 19, trial on the same charge is set for October.