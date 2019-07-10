Trial underway for teen accused of beating Decorah man to death

Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier A murder trial is underway for one of two teenagers accused of beating a man to death in northeast Iowa.
Jacob Seelinger is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 46-year-old David Hansen, of Decorah.
According to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, Seelinger's attorney says he's not responsible.
Deputies found Hansen with a bloody and swollen face on July 12 last year in the driveway of his home.
Adam Dalton's, 19, trial on the same charge is set for October.