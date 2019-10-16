Trial underway for Iowa woman accused of neglecting Samoyed dogs

The trial is now underway for a Worth County woman accused of neglecting dozens of Samoyed dogs.

Nearly 170 Samoyed dogs were found at an inhumane commercial breeding facility in northern Iowa. (ASPCA)

Prosecutors charged Barbara Kavers, 66, with more than a dozen counts of neglect after authorities and animal rescuers removed more than 100 animals from her property in Worth County nearly a year ago.

Authorities say many dogs were found in “filthy dilapidated kennels” in below-freezing temperatures at the location near the north-central border of Iowa and Minnesota. A few cats were also found inside the house with signs of neglect.

The Samoyed dogs went to shelters around the Midwest and are now all adopted.