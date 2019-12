The trial is now underway for a man charged in a deadly shooting at a Cedar Rapids apartment complex a year ago.

Jury selection started yesterday in the trial for Ezekiel Phillips Jr. He faces several charges including first-degree murder.

The shooting happened at the Pointe Apartments in Cedar Rapids on the morning of Dec. 19, 2018, last year. Police say Phillips shot 27-year-old Tyrice Douglas and 19-year-old Mone Dotson.

Douglas died in May.