Trial to begin Tuesday for woman who locked young boy under basement stairs

A jury trial is expected to start Tuesday for the Iowa woman accused of locking her boyfriend's young son under basement stairs.

In April, a judge sentenced Traci Tyler, 40, to up to a year in jail for false imprisonment, but prosecutors later filed a felony child endangerment charge against her.

Tyler confined her fiancee's then 8-year-old son in a small concrete area beneath the basement stairs of her Ackley home for hours at a time for about a month in 2017.

The boy's father Alex Shadlow, 30, faces kidnapping charges. He is requesting a jury trial after waiving his right to one in April.