The trial started Tuesday for an Iowa man who burned LGBTQ children's library books.

Paul Dorr, 63, of Orange City posted this on Facebook Live in October of last year. He complained about the library having the books on lesbian, gay, bi-sexual, and transgender topics.

Dorr tried to get his charges dismissed last month.

He claims the prosecution singled him out.

But a magistrate says Dorr didn't prove his claims.