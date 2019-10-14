Trial set for former Iowa City Hillel House director accused of molesting 9-year-old boy

A trial date is now set for the former executive director of a Jewish student organization in Iowa City.

David Weltman, 29, is accused of sexually abusing a 9-year-old boy. Authorities arrested him in September. He pleaded not guilty to second-degree sexual abuse.

Police said the abuse happened when Weltman was giving the boy Hebrew lessons at the Hillel House on Market Street between Feb. 1 and March 31.

At one point, the victim said Weltman picked him up, carried him into another room and touched him inappropriately, according to charging documents.

His trial is set to start on Jan. 28.