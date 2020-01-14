Trial set for Shenandoah woman accused of slayings, firing at officers

A Feb. 18 trial start has been scheduled for a woman charged with the shooting deaths of two men and the attempted murders of two law officers in western Iowa.

Pottawattamie County court records say April Montello-Roberts, of Shenandoah, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, attempted murder of an officer, burglary and robbery.

Prosecutors say Montello-Roberts helped her boyfriend, Troy Petersen in the Aug. 4 killing of Jerrot Clark and the Aug. 7 slaying of Steven Carlson.

An officer fatally shot Petersen after the pair's pickup crashed during a chase.