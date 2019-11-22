Trial set for Iowa City man accused of killing his wife

The trial for the Iowa City man accused of killing his wife is set for March 10th of next year.

Roy Browning, Jr., 67, of Iowa City (Courtesy: Johnson County Jail)

Prosecutors have charged 67-year-old Roy Browning Junior with first-degree murder. Authorities say he stabbed his wife JoEllen Browning to death in April in their home.

They say she was in the process of discovering that he hid financial transactions and she had a substantial life insurance policy.

The Brownings were married for 42 years.

