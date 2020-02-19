Trial scheduled for Dubuque man charged in motorcycle crash which killed his passenger

An April 14 trial start has been scheduled for a Dubuque man charged with the crash death of his motorcycle passenger.

Dubuque County court records say Shannon Katka pleaded not guilty Monday to vehicular homicide while under the influence.

Investigators have said Katka was driving the motorcycle the night of Aug. 29 in Dubuque when he lost control on a highway entrance ramp and crashed.

His passenger was thrown from the bike and died at the scene. She's been identified as 43-year-old Shelly Brenke.

Police say a blood sample taken at a hospital showed Katka's blood-alcohol level was well above the legal limit to drive.