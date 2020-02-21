Trial rescheduled for woman charged with 2 slayings

A trial has been delayed for a woman charged with the shooting deaths of two men and the attempted murders of two law officers in western Iowa.

The Daily Nonpareil reports that the trial of April Montello-Roberts had been scheduled to begin earlier this week. The new starting date is May 5.

The 44-year-old Shenandoah resident has pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder of an officer, one count of burglary and one of robbery.