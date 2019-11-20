Trial rescheduled for Iowa woman in child care death case

A trial has been delayed until February for a Johnston daycare operator charged after a child in her care died.

Polk County court records show 48-year-old Trina Mazza has pleaded not guilty to child endangerment resulting in death and operating a daycare without a license. Her trial was set to begin Dec. 2 but has been rescheduled to begin Feb. 3. She’s also asked the court to move her trial out of Polk County, citing pretrial publicity.

First responders were called to Mazza's home daycare on Feb. 15 because of an unresponsive child who later died at a hospital. Mazza's attorney has said the child's death was "a tragic home accident."

Authorities say Mazza received notices in 2011 and 2017 from the Iowa Department of Human Services after complaints that she had more than five children present without a state license.

