Trial rescheduled for Iowa City man accused of killing wife

A trial has been rescheduled for an Iowa City man accused of killing his wife in April 2019.

Prosecutors have charged 67-year-old Roy Browning Junior with first-degree murder. Authorities say he stabbed his wife JoEllen Browning to death in April in their home.

They say she was in the process of discovering that he hid financial transactions and she had a substantial life insurance policy.

Roy's trial was initially set to begin on March 10. It's now rescheduled to start on Oct. 13 at 9 a.m.

The Brownings were married for 42 years.