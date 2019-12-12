Trial gets underway for Independence woman accused of killing ex-husband in 2017

Testimony is expected to begin Thursday in the trial of an Independence woman accused of killing her ex-husband at his home in 2017.

Hillary Hunziker, 34, faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of her husband, Jason. According to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, jury selection in the case began Wednesday.

In the early morning hours of Nov. 6, 2017, prosecutors said Hillary snuck into her ex-husband's home and stabbed him. Their then 9-year-old son and Jason both called 911.

Deputies found Jason's body in a bedroom. They later found Hillary with their 9-year-old son in a vehicle in Robins.

Reports say both were covered in blood, and Hunziker allegedly admitted stabbing her ex-husband.