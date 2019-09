The trial of a man accused of using a corn rake to kill his wife is scheduled to start tomorrow.

The trial was moved from Delaware to Dubuque county. 43-year-old Todd Mullis argued he could not receive a fair trial in Delaware county where his wife "worked closely with law enforcement" as a nurse.

Mullis pleaded not guilty. Authorities say he attacked Amy Mullis in November at her farm northwest of Earlville. Jury selection is expected to get underway.