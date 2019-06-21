Trial delayed for man accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts

The trial for the man accused of murdering University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts in July 2018 has been delayed.

Cristhian Bahena Rivera appears in a Poweshiek County Courtroom in August 2018. (POOL PHOTO)

The first-degree murder trial of Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 25, was scheduled to start in September in Woodbury County court. Court documents show a judge approved the delay of a suppression hearing that was scheduled to take place later this month. In that hearing, a judge will decide what evidence will be allowed to be used in the trial.

Rivera's attorneys claim that he was not read his Miranda rights prior to an interview and any statements he made during that time were involuntary. The hearing has been delayed until August 23.

The trial is now scheduled to start November 12.

Rivera is accused of stabbing Tibbetts, 20, in July 2018. Her body was found in a rural Poweshiek County farm field after a month-long search that drew national attention.

Rivera is currently in the Poweshiek County Jail awaiting trial.