Tremendous Midwest rainfall totals

When a warm and extremely humid airmass locks in, you know there’s going to be bumps when it finally breaks. The weather this past week felt more like July and we had multiple rounds of heavy rainfall to go along with some wind damage.

The Midwest rainfall totals were incredible, considering this is September. The average monthly rainfall is around 3.5”. There were isolated parts of the Midwest that tripled that this week and multiple areas had well over 5” of rain. This led to flash flooding in some locations.