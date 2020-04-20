Travel companies say some customers are not afraid to cruise again

The Coronavirus pandemic hit the cruise industry hard. Some passengers were stranded, or infected with the virus on a cruise.

It also canceled a lot of upcoming cruises. Many potential passengers are looking to reschedule.

Workers at the travel agency Destinations Unlimited in Cedar Rapids say cruise customers are loyal. A report from the financial firm UBS says 76 percent of people who had their cruises canceled are taking a credit for a future cruise.

Workers at Destinations Unlimited say their customers are doing the same. People who love to cruise get a rush from it. They normally plan their trips in advance. Leaders think cruises will start back up in September.

“They gave basically a 100-day window,” said Anne Jasper, with Destinations Unlimited. “Most of them did to get the clearance to make sure the 1, pandemic had decreased, and 2, to instill the confidence of their passengers, their clients.”

Some cruise ships are offering deals to try to win over some new customers. Destinations Unlimited says there have been some people that have asked for refunds. Some believe cruise companies will bring in new guidelines to keep customers and workers safe.

