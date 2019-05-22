Trauma-informed care symposium held through Tanager Place

Tanager Place held a resiliency and trauma-informed care symposium today.

Tanager Place holds a symposium on trauma-informed care in Cedar Rapids on May 22, 2019 (Lucy Rohden/KCRG)

It included speakers and sessions that covered different ranges of trauma and included teambuilding. Talks ranged from how to deal with gossip to dealing with issues at home.

"[We're] all coming together to find what our best practices and ways to engage youth and celebrate the youth resiliency, and ways to strengthen youth so they can be as successful as they can be," Tanager Place CEO Okpara Rice said.

Around 390 people attended, which was almost 200 more than last year's event.

Tanager Place provides help to families and children struggling with mental wellness.