Trash turns to treasure at Coralville swap event

In the spirit of spring cleaning, people in Coralville were turning trash into treasure on Saturday.

The City of Coralville held its annual Recycle Swap Day at City Hall.

People could stop by and drop off any clean and usable items they didn't want anymore, and they could also take home anything they liked there for free.

Everything left at the end of the day was donated to the Salvation Army.

"This a way for us to reuse, recycle and renew things that normally would end up in the landfill," said Housing Inspector Dawn Baker.

The Coralville Police Department was also collecting paper to shred and recycle.

Both events were part of the annual Mayor's Clean Up Week.