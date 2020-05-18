Transit services resumed Monday in Cedar Rapids

After seven weeks in park, Cedar Rapids buses ran some regular routes on Monday morning, but with several changes in place to keep both drivers and passengers safe.

A passenger boards a Cedar Rapids Transit bus through the back door on Monday, May 18, 2020. The city resumed transit service after a seven-week pause due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. (Marlon Hall/KCRG)

Bus routes will run from 5:15 a.m. to 7 p.m. every Monday through Friday. There are no Saturday routes offered at this time.

To encourage social distancing, only 10 people are allowed on a bus at a time. If more than 10 people want to get on that bus, a second bus will be made available to drive that same route.

Each bus also went through a deep cleaning during the seven-week break. Drivers will continue to wipe down high-touch areas after each ride.

So far, Brad DeBrwoer, transit manager for the city, said it was a quiet first day back.

At this time, passengers ride for free. DeBrower said this also helps passengers practice social distancing.

"Since we are doing backdoor boarding only, there is no fares being collected at this point," DeBrower said. "We see that happening sometime this summer. And we're trying to do some additional barriers for the driver before we actually have front door access.'

Passengers are also required to wear some sort of face coverings.