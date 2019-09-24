Transportation dept. asks Ames officials to remove inclusive sidewalks

The U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Highway administration is asking Ames to remove crosswalks designed to promote inclusiveness.

The city painted some of its crosswalks as a rainbow. The mayor says this is a good way to show the city respects and appreciates all people.

The administration says the crosswalks do not meet code and need to be white, according to station KCCI. Right now, the city says the feds are just asking, not demanding, to have the lines repainted.