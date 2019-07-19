Transition from one-way to two-way in a dozen areas nearly complete

Whether you're on foot, on two wheels, or on four -- getting around downtown is definitely different. It's been a slow but significant change.

Starting in 2015, twelve areas have changed from one-way to two-way and more changes are still coming.

Maggie Zehr manages the Blue Strawberry Coffee Shop downtown.

She serves up coffee with a smile. But she says getting to work is nothing she's grinning about.

“When I was in high school, I drove up a wrong way street, and I've been scared of Cedar Rapids ever since,” Zehr said.

But the streets in downtown Cedar Rapids are getting a little less daunting, as a dozen areas are now two-way.

Cedar Rapids Community Development Director Jennifer Pratt says the city wanted to revitalize downtown, encourage urban living, and add more restaurants and businesses.

“The number one priority used to be getting cars through quickly,” said Pratt. “That really did change once we had the interstate.”

Now, the focus is on balancing foot, bike, and driving traffic.

“With a lot more four-ways, I definitely think it's easier to walk,” Zehr said.

The city says it’s monitoring how the change is affecting businesses.

“We are tracking the more objective indicators to make sure that businesses are doing well downtown, they're seeing more pedestrian business coming in,” Pratt explained.

The only thing Zehr says she wishes would get turned around is finding a place to park.

“We don't get as many people that don't work in the immediate two-block area because of the parking situation,” she said.

Pratt says drivers are getting used to the new traffic pattern because it wasn't so simple before either.

“When they were one way, we used to see people going down the wrong way,” Pratt said.

