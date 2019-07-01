Train derailment sends at least one rail car into Mississippi River

A train derailment near Glen Haven, Wisconsin has caused at least one rail car to go into the Mississippi River.

According to Grant County Emergency Management, BNSF railroad says a rockslide or mudslide has caused approximately 15 rail cars to go off the tracks about a quarter-mile south of Glen Haven.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources are assessing the environmental impact which they say appears minimal at this point.

The Glen Haven Boat Landing is closed.