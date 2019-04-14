Two dead after train collides with SUV in Cedar Rapids

Cedar Rapids police are investigating after two were killed following a collision between an SUV and train on the city's southwest side, Sunday afternoon.

According to a news release, it happened around 4:30 p.m. near 3000 C Street SW.

Upon arriving, officers found a dark-colored SUV had collided with a train hauling double-stacked freight.

Cedar Rapids fire officials said two were killed in the crash. The circumstances of the collision are under investigation by law enforcement.

The crash closed a portion of C Street SW, near Old River Road, while crews investigated. Authorities said they would alert the public when the road was reopened.