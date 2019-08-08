Trails are a favorite aspect for Our Town Asbury residents

Our Town Asbury is such a small, tight-knit community that residents can walk just about anywhere. And that's actually one of the favorite activities for people who live in Asbury.

The town did a park needs assessment study a few years ago and the number one thing people wanted to see more of was places to run and walk. There are several trails in and around Asbury and the mayor says the next step is to connect some of them. We found people of all ages using the trails.

"The fact that kids know they are there and are using them. I mean, that's the reason they are in. And they get a lot of use by the adults," Jim Adams, Asbury's mayor, said.

A group of mountain bike enthusiasts maintains the trails with some financial help from the city.

