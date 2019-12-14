Trailer with snowmobiles on it catches fire at Cedar Rapids home

A fire outside of a home damaged two personal vehicles, according to fire department officials.

At around 8:53 p.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department was sent to a report of a trailer on fire near a home's detached garage, located at 4540 F Avenue NW. Firefighters discovered a trailer containing two Ski-Doo snowmobiles engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were quickly able to put out the fire before it was able to spread to the nearby garage. The two snowmobiles were a total loss.

Officials believe the fire was unintentional.