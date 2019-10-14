Traffic signal to be removed in NewBo district on Tuesday

A traffic pattern change is coming to a four-way intersection in the NewBo district in southeast Cedar Rapids.

City officials said that the traffic signal at the corner of 12th Avenue SE and 2nd Street SE will be removed on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. In its place, a two-way stop will be implemented, with traffic on 2nd Street SE stopping for cross-traffic on 12th Avenue SE.

The city says that this move is the latest in other traffic flow changes made in the neighborhood, including resurfacing of roads and updated pedestrian crosswalks.