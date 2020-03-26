Traffic numbers down in Iowa by 50 percent

The Iowa State Patrol said overall, traffic is down by 50 percent across the state.

The patrol says the number of trucks is still about the same as food and supply deliveries continue during the COVID-19 pandemic.

One state patrol sergeant says decreased traffic means Iowans are listening to the warning to stay home and stay healthy.

The Iowa State Patrol says it has observed an increase in drunk driving and speeding. It is reminding drivers that troopers are still on patrol.