Traffic marking painting season begins in Cedar Rapids

Painting of traffic markings, which normally takes place from May to October, is getting underway in Cedar Rapids, public works department officials said.

A truck advises drivers of fresh paint on a Cedar Rapids street on May 22, 2019 (Lucy Rohden/KCRG)

Every summer, the City repaints more than 1.5 million feet of road markings. The lines are repainted every year when they fade from winter weather and normal wear and tear from vehicles.

The paint they use dries in three to five minutes, so the city uses two service vehicles and signs to keep motorists from smearing the paint before it dries.

"Stay off the wet paint," Pat Keating, Cedar Rapids Traffic Control Supervisor, said. "We lead with the paint truck, and then follow vehicles that have wet paint signs on the back of them, keeping vehicles out of the wet paint."

The City of Cedar Rapids asks drivers to reduce speed when in an area that is undergoing painting work.