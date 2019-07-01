Traffic camera citations start today

Traffic citations along I-380 in Cedar Rapids are starting today, July 1st.

Automatic traffic cameras on an overhead sign structure along Interstate 380 in Cedar Rapids on May 13, 2019 (Mary Green/KCRG)

The city is is enforcing its 55 mile per hour speed limit at four locations on Interstate 380. Several other cameras that enforce red-light running and speed violations throughout the city will also be issuing citations.

Drivers going at least 12 miles an hour over the speed limit on the S-curve will get a 75 dollar ticket. The city will keep 55 dollars from each ticket

The city reactivated the cameras on June 1, but only issued warnings. The City paused previous enforcement starting May 2017 after multiple legal challenges that questioned the constitutionality as well as fairness of the program.