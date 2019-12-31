Tracking of Narcan use in Iowa ends in 2020

More than half of Iowans who got Narcan to treat a suspected overdose are over the age of 40. That's according to a reporting system that comes to an end with the start of 2020.

For the past 2 years, the Iowa Department of Public Health required reporting for each administration of Naloxone, commonly known as Narcan. The drug is used to treat suspected opioid overdoses. But the mandatory reporting requirement ends on December 31, 2019. The Department said the data helped track the needs and set priorities for opioid addiction treatment efforts.

Through 2 years, 1,570 doses of Narcan were administered statewide. Statistics show people 61 and over made up the largest age demographic of Narcan patients at 25%. 59% were over 41 and older while those under 30 accounted for 23% of patients.

• Age:

20 and younger: 6%

21-30: 17%

31-40: 18%

41-50: 15%

51-60: 19%

61 and older: 25%

The overwhelming majority of Narcan doses, 79%, went to white patients. Black patients accounted for 12% of the cases, which is a higher rate compared to the black population in Iowa.